A verdict of accidental death was recorded today (Monday) at an inquest into the death of a 31-year-old doctor who was drowned when her car suddenly reversed at speed through a safety barrier into a swollen river in Castlebar last January.

The victim was Pakistani born Dr. Farah Ahmed, a member of the medical staff at Mayo University Hospi tal, Castlebar.

Garda Christopher Perrett, who attended the scene of the tragedy close to midnight on January 21 last, said the Castlebar river at Hoban’s Carpark was high and fast flowing at the time.

“The (Audi 6) car was almost completely covered by water”. Garda Perrett recounted. “The vehicle had flipped over. I could not see inside the vehicle”.

It was only when the car was lifted into the pavement that Dr. Ahmed’s body was discovered.

Garda Perrett said CCTV footage from a local premises showed the car reversing at speed through a wire fence, leaving a large hole in the fence.

Sergeant Gabriel McLoughlin, Garda PSV Inspector for Mayo, gave evidence that the Audi had been in

reverse gear when it entered the water.

The vehicle had flipped over and ended upside down in the river.

There was no evidence of the car being defective in any way, Sergeant McLoughlin stated.

After returning a verdict of accidental death, the Coroner for Mayo, Patrick O’Connor expressed sympathy with Iqra Ahmed, a sister of the deceased who travelled from England with her daughter for the hearing, as well as her parents - who were unable to travel because of visa difficulties.

The coroner described Ms. Ahmed as a medical doctor whose services were very much appreciated in this country.

“She is fondly remembered by her (hospital) colleagues”, the coroner stated.

Sergeant Fiona Farrell, on behalf of An Garda Siochana, joined in the expressions of sympathy.

Mr.O’Connor went on to describe the vicinity of the Castlebar River in the town as quite dangerous from the evidence he had heard.

“Unfortunately there is no adequate barrier in place to Dr. Ahmed’s car going into the river and this needs be rectified”, he added.

He continued: “The entire river bank should be looked at to prevent not just vehicles going in but also pedestrians”.

Tom Walsh, solicitor (representing next of kin) said Dr. Ahmed’s family and friends greatly appreciate the services provided by Gardaí and members of the rescue services at the scene of the tragedy.