PURE Clothing has announced its upcoming Christmas pop-up shop in Ballina on December 22 and 23.

Located in Cobou Lane, the event is described as “ a shopping experience with live music, and a complimentary coffee with every purchase”.

West of Ireland based, Pure Clothing, is known for its ethically made products, crafted from sustainable materials and operating on a circular economy.

The brand's founders, Richard Grimes and Peter Timlin, will run their Christmas pop-up for the second year in a row on Friday and Saturday, December 22 and 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cobou Lane, Ballina (F92 D892).