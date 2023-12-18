(pic - mywaste.ie)

From the 1st of January next year, all households across the country will be eligible for a brown bin collection service as part of new EU legislation.

Almost 70% of households in the country have already been able to avail of the service, but many in rural areas have not.

Using the brown bin correctly is a vital step in our efforts to help tackle climate change.

To avail of the service you can contact your waste collector and they will outline the steps they are putting in place for the roll out of the service.

Pauline McDonogh is from mywaste.ie, a website where householders can find out more about waste services in Ireland.

She spoke to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan about the new service and how it can help in Ireland's efforts of helping the environment....