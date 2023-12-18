Mayo County Council has today published its Gender Pay Gap Report, highlighting the percentage difference between what men and women are paid on average in the organisation, irrespective of roles or levels.

The 2023 report shows a Gender Pay Gap of -1.99% mean and -8.96% median for all employees.

Employers with more than 250 employees in Ireland are required to publish their gender pay gap data before the end of 2023 and within six months of their reference date. Mayo County Council and all local authorities in the country chose 30thJune 2023 as the reference date.

In a statement, Mayo county council says that publishing its gender pay gap data helps to reinforce the authority’s focus on supporting an open and inclusive workplace.

“Our organisation is a place where all employees have the same opportunities for recognition and career development and are treated fairly and equitably at work. We continue to be committed to addressing workplace barriers to equality and creating an open and inclusive workplace community. Many equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives and supports are already in place, and we will continue to work in this area.

See the Council’s Gender Pay Gap report at: https://www.mayo.ie/news/Gender-Pay-Gap-Report-2023

Working in local government gives people the opportunity to play a key role in the positive development of their county and community. As an employer, Mayo County Council is committed to providing a positive and supportive environment for employees. The Council offers flexible and family friendly arrangements, blended working, and great career progression and education opportunities”.