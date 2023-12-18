The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has released a statement following a fire at the former Ross Lake House in Rosscahill, county Galway.

He says he is ‘deeply concerned’ about recent reports of suspected criminal damage at a number of properties around the country which have been earmarked for accommodating those seeking international protection here”.

“There is no justification for violence, arson or vandalism in our Republic. Ever”, he insists and also acknowledged that the people carrying out these crimes are a ‘very small minority’.

In his statement, the Taoiseach assures people that Ireland has a rules-based system for processing applications from asylum seekers, with thorough examinations taking place on all applicants.

The building in Roscahill had been earmarked for 70 asylum seekers to be moved in this week and there had been some local opposition to the proposal.

Garda investigations are underway following the fire incident that occurred on Saturday night last at the premises.