A four month delay in paying commonage farmers under the ACRES scheme, is simply not acceptable, that’s according to Agriculture Special Policy Committee member, former county councillor Michael Holmes.

Mr Holmes says he raised the matter at a recent meeting of the authority and it was agreed that the committee will write to the Minister for Agriculture and ask that 80 percent of the payment be immediately issued, and the final 20 percent could then be made early next year.

Michael says that Mayo commonage farmers are being severely impacted by the monies being withheld and many need the money for Christmas expenses.

He’s been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley why the present situation is having a real impact on many farmers in this region…