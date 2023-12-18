Pest control provider, Rentokil, is sharing tips and key advice with the public on pest control issues that they should be aware of this Christmas. During the winter period, pests will enter people’s homes in search of food, shelter, and warmth.

Rentokil has already experienced an increase in callouts for rodents and silverfish nationally in the lead-up to winter with a 5% increase in callouts for rodents up until November when compared to last year, and a 12% increase in callouts for silverfish over the same period.

Rats and mice can chew through utility lines, electrical wires, and other key infrastructure.

Silverfish are nocturnal insects that are typically more prevalent during colder periods and are generally found in areas associated with dampness such as bathrooms, kitchens, and basements. An infestation can result in damage to books, photographs, paintings, plaster, and other stored household items as they feed on both starch and cellulose.

There are several important key areas of pest control for the public to be aware of during the festive season:

Open boxes of decorations outside and inspect them for any signs of insects or rodents.

Inspect your tree: both real and artificial Christmas trees can be nesting grounds for a host of pest insects. Ensure to shake your tree vigorously outdoors so that any insects are shaken loose.

Avoid using edible treats such as gingerbread men, chocolate coins, and candy canes as Christmas tree decorations.

Store all leftover food in containers with tightly sealed lids and ensure any food debris or spillages are cleared to prevent a potential food source to rodents and insects.

Put outdoor rubbish bags in suitable bins with securely fitted lids to stop pest insects or rodents from feeding on the contents.

Dispose of any clutter in the form of Christmas gift wrapping and packaging, to limit potential hiding places for pests.

Consider the installation of rodent proofing such as Flexi Armour Door seal, an effective barrier solution.