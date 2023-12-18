Third level institutions across the region are set to benefit from 5 million euro fund for mental health services.

It includes student counsellors, assistant psychologists, nurses and GPs.

The Higher Education Minister says the wellbeing of students must be remain top priority.

Atlantic Technological University will receive the highest funding amount of €431,667.

University of Galway have been allocated €316,438 while St Angela's College will get €82,659

Minister Simon Harris says students today face pressure from a variety of sources