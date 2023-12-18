Expressions of interest are being sought from enterprises who may be interested in locating themselves in IQ Ballina – the recently constructed innovation hub and enterprise space located in the heart of the town in the old Military Barracks.

IQ Ballina which is owned by Mayo County Council was funded through the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund via a joint application that also included Moy Valley Resources IRD who will manage and maintain the innovation hub.

The new campus located at Market Square meets the demand for high quality enterprise space in Ballina and north Mayo while also addressing dereliction and vacancy in the property stock of the town.

Various sized offices, flexible desk spaces and meeting facilities will be provided across the three-building complex to accommodate a myriad of business needs.

The URDF funding, granted through the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, has allowed Mayo County Council to sensitively repurpose the historically significant site and ensure its’ value for future generations.

It is planned that IQ Ballina will attract the brightest, best, and most innovative new businesses to the town, including those in the start-up stage or in expansionary mode.

It is expected that tenants will occupy offices from early 2024 and a programme of open days, business related events and other opportunities to use the facility will be on offer throughout the year.

The new development also includes a public realm area that is designed to accommodate small-scale events and encourage community and social activity and engagement with the space, following the significant investment in the site – ensuring that this project is of benefit to the whole community.

Given the considerable interest in the new facility to date, businesses will need to request and submit an Expression of Interest form, after which an evaluation process will be carried out to select tenants.

Interested business owners and entrepreneurs can request an EOI form from This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .