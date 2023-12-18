A €5.5 million investment in the construction of the refurbishment and extension to the Office of Public Works (OPW) Regional Office in Headford is now at completion stage, according to local Independent deputy Sean Canney.

50 staff are moving into their new modern offices and the deputy says “the investment embeds the OPW, in the Headford area and will retain jobs and create the potential for additional employment opportunities for Headford and the north Galway area.”

The OPW regional office oversees and manages flood relief schemes and also manages the cleaning of drainage channels