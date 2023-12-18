A woman in county Mayo, whose weather forecast changed the timing of the D-Day landings during World War II, has died aged 100.

Maureen Sweeney of Blacksod, Belmullet, a native of county Kerry, forecast a storm from Blacksod Lighthouse in 1944.

The lighthouse and coastguard station played a key role during World War II supplying Britain and the US with weather reports.

At 1pm on 3 June 1944, Maureen, aged 21, was the first to forecast a severe Atlantic storm, which led to a change of plan by the Allied Forces and D-Day was postponed to 6 June.

Her readings gave the Allies a two-day warning of stormy conditions in western Europe, forcing General Dwight D Eisenhower to delay his planned invasion of Normandy.

In 2021, Ms Sweeney was awarded a special US House of Representatives honour for the role she played in changing the course of the conflict.

She has passed away peacefully at a nursing home in Belmullet.

Her remains will repos at McDonnell’s Funeral Home, Belmullet, on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm with funeral arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Aughleam, at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Faulmore Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.