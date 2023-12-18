A public consultation document will be going live shortly in Ballina.

It will open to public this Tuesday December 19th and will remain open until early February.

Local Councillor Mark Duffy says it's important for people to engage with the process and contribute to the plan.

Cllr. Duffy it's important to constitute an ambitious plan for Ballina and North Mayo going forward.

He says housing and the traffic problem in the town is likely to be front and centre to what people want action on.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew.....