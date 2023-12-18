A group representing the rights of migrants in Ireland says it's fearful far-right fascism is growing in Ireland, and it needs to be tackled by Gardai­.

Its CEO John Lannon is also calling on Government to institute long-awaited hate crime legislation.

Gardai are continuing to investigate a case of criminal damage after a blaze at the former Ross Lake House in Rosscahill, which had been selected to house 70 asylum seekers.

Mr Lannon says these incidents are creating an atmosphere of intimidation...