Motorists are still facing wait times of up to six months for their NCT.



The operator, Applus, has blamed the long-running backlog on disruption caused by the covid pandemic and a shortage of mechanics.



According to the NCT website, the average national wait time is 14 days.



However, analysis by the Irish Mail on Sunday has found it's 10 times longer than that at some centres.



Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin's Transport Spokesperson, says the operator should face consequences: