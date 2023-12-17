The Integration Minister has described a fire at a former Galway hotel earmarked for asylum seekers as "deeply disturbing".

Gardaí are investigating a case of criminal damage after the blaze at the former Ross Lake House in Rosscahill shortly after 11.30 last night.

No one was inside the building at the time - however, 70 asylum seekers are due to be moved in this week - plans that have been facing some local opposition.

In a social media post, Minister Roderic O'Gorman called on politicians across the board to condemn what he called 'a disgraceful act' and the fear mongering that led to it.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Séamus Walsh claims locals have genuine fears about the asylum plans.

He has been outlining the concerns of the community to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: