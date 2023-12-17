Earlier today, Midwest Radio received reports of stolen property in the Castlebar area.

Delivery packages are said to be stolen from outside peoples’ houses in the Knockaphunta Park area since yesterday evening.

It is believed that four parcels were taken.

In what is a very busy time of year with online sales in the run in to Christmas, there is an increase in the amount of home deliveries both day and night.

Local Castlebar Councillor Ger Deere, in light of this information, has issued an appeal to the public.

He says that if you are expecting a delivery and you won’t be at your house to accept it, try and make arrangements with neighbours, family or friends to collect them.

Otherwise, he added, parcels that are left outside could alert thieves that the house is unoccupied and therefore could be burgled.

An Garda Síochána have been alerted to the reports of stolen goods, and are asking the public to be mindful to prevent this situation from happening.

Westport based Garda Tony McCabe has been giving more information to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey:

Garda Tony McCabe will be speaking to Tommy Marren this coming Tuesday morning at 10:15am with more information on this subject.