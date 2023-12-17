A Status Yellow rainfall warning is now in place for West Galway.

Met Éireann are warning that heavy rain can be expected with the chance of some spot flooding.

High spring tides are also on the way with very strong and gusty south west winds.

This warning came into place at 7:00am this morning and will remain until 9:00pm tonight.

A Status Yellow warning for all small crafts on all coasts of Ireland is also in place today.

That warning expires at 9:00pm tonight also.

South west winds are expected, which will reach force six or higher.