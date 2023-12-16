Mayo County Council have been called upon to make urgent repairs to a property it leases as a primary school.

Castlebar Educate Together NS is located in Marsh House, the former home of the town council, and has become the subject of a number of health and safety issues.

Dampness in the main upstairs classroom is one of the highlighted problems as well as the fact that the lights in the car park are not working.

The board of management has called on the council, as the landlord, to address these issues as a matter of urgency.

Local Councillor Ger Deere says that the facility started off with roughly 30 students, and now has in the region of 140 as well as 20 teachers.

They are operation out of three different campuses as the facility at Marsh House is simply not big enough.

Fine Gael Councillor Deere has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: