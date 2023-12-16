Gardaí are continuing their appeal for information following a road traffic collision yesterday morning on the N26 Ballina to Foxford road in the townland of Coolcronaun.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, and occurred at around 8:00am.

The motorcyclist was later taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí at Ballina Garda Station are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

They are also looking for information from anyone who saw the motorbike in the vicinity around the time in question.

Any road user who may have camera footage (including dash cam) in relation to this collision is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560.

Investigations are ongoing.