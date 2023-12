In the first eleven months of this year there have been 168 commencement notices for homes in County Sligo.

That’s according to data published this week by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

This shows a 25% increase on the same period in 2022, which had 134 units.

Commencement numbers are also on an upward curve with 29,634 homes commenced nationally so far this year.

That’s more than the figure for the whole of last year, which was 26,957.