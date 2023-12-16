HSE Community Healthcare West have become the latest area to roll out a mobile x-ray service.

The service will now be available in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, and will help older people avoid having to attend Emergency Departments for an x-ray.

This community based service is free, and will become available to people in both public and private nursing homes, community facilities and in their homes on a phased basis.

People will be able to have an x-ray taken in their nursing home or facility where they live instead of having to travel to hospital, with referral from a GP.

Patients do not need a medical card for this service, and all types of x-rays will be covered.

Chest, hip/ pelvis, knee, wrist and shoulder x-rays are among those included.

The HSE has engaged Mobile Medical Diagnostics to provide the service following a public tender process.

Further information is available at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.