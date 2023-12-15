Planning permission has been submitted to Mayo County Council for the restoration and interpretation of Westport Estate.

The confirmation came this afternoon from Westport House, as part of an €58 million investment.

300 construction jobs, 2,500 new jobs for the region and over €100 million in projected spends are forecast for the construction and development phase of the project.

The construction phase alone will deliver €42.5 million in wages to the local area.

This transformative development, according to Westport House, will promise to elevate the iconic cultural and historical landmark to international significance whilst remaining central to Westport town and the county.

Included in the proposed development are four main points.

Firstly, the restoration of Westport House, including the repair and upgrade of the fabric and accessibility of the Protected Structure.

Secondly, the repurposing of the Coach House complex, which requires restoration and repurposing works as well as the construction ofa new visitor hub which would include the ‘Grace O’Malley Experience’ among other amenities.

Creating the Wild Realms – Outdoor Landscape and Gardens is the next item on the agenda, which includes a number of new builds such as the ‘Lower Realm’ at ‘Ladies Island’, the ‘Middle Realm’ at the existing ‘Walled Garden’, and the ‘Upper Realm’ at ‘Garvillaun’.

Also on the list is Supporting Amenity, Infrastructure and Ancillary Development, which consists of new cycle, bus and car parking areas and extended works to current parking facilities.

(pic Westport House Facebook)