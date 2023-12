A number of local musicians take to Westport tomorrow to raise money for charity this Christmas.

‘The Big Christmas Busk’ takes place outside The Clock Tavern from 4:00pm in aid of homelessness charity Focus Ireland.

Among those taking part will be David Munnelly, Patrick Dexter and Nan Fee, Michael Gallen, Patrick O'Laoghaire, Graham Sweeney, Orla Casey, Freda Hatton, Julie Langan, Declan Askin and Coda.

(pic The Clock Tavern Facebook)