A Castlerea native has been elected the new president of the Irish Limousin Cattle Society Council.

Ann Hester has made history in becoming the first woman to be appointed to the role.

She takes over from Dr. Alan Kelly who resigned from the position in September.

Ann runs the Meelickaduff herd and is representing the North West area on the committee.

At the October premier sale of the Limousin Cattle Society, a homebred heifer calf Mellickaduff Take on Me sold for €5,500.

This calf is the reigning north-west calf champion 2023 and the overall Limousin champion in Elphin and Castlerea in 2023.

(pic Agriland)