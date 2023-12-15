Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discharge of a firearm in Ballinasloe in the early hours of this morning Friday, 15th December 2023.

At approximately 3:00am this morning a number of shots were discharged at a residential property in Garbally Oaks, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. Criminal damage occurred at the property and no persons were injured during the incident.

Investigating Gardaí in Ballinasloe Garda Station are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who was the area of Garbally Oaks between 3:00am and 4:00am this morning Wednesday 15th December, 2023 and who may have mobile phone or dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Any person who may have information or footage is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.