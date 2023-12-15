A decision is to be made on Sligo's inclusion in the defective concrete block scheme in the New Year.

That's according to Sligo based councillor Marie Casserly.

Currently, only Mayo, Donegal, Clare and Limerick are included in the scheme.

For Sligo to be included, a report needed to be completed and approved by the Housing Minister and it is hoped to be approved in the New Year.

Councillor Casserly says for many homeowners, inclusion in the scheme would come as a welcome relief that they can finally rebuild their homes that have been left damaged as a result of defective blocks.

The Independent councillor has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....