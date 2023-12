151 new Gardaí have been sworn in at a ceremony at the Garda College in Templemore, County Tipperary.

115 of those will be stationed in Dublin.

20 will be stationed in the Eastern region.

There’ll be 8 in each of the Southern and Northwestern regions.

Two intakes of 328 recruits are currently being trained, and the next intake is scheduled to enter the college before the end of the month.

Today’s graduates have finished their training a month earlier than scheduled.