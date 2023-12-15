A proposal has been made to replace the traffic lights in Ballina with artificial intelligence lights.

The proposal was made at this week's Municipal meeting by Independent Councillor Mark Duffy.

Cllr. Duffy says the traffic flow is extremely difficult at times through Ballina and the lights in place at the moment are continually malfunctioning.

He has asked for the lights to be replaced with an AI system which would improve the flow at peak traffic times and has also called for a roundabout to be installed at Lower Bunree in the town.

A business case has now been put forward to Transport Infrastructure Ireland to replace the traffic lights system.

Cllr. Duffy has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew....