Bus Éireann has announced new enhanced services and timetables on Route 458, Ballina to Enniskillen which will come into effect on Sunday next 17 December.

Route 458 will provide eight daily round trips Monday to Saturday and expanded hours of operation with an earlier departure from Sligo at 6.40am and later departure at 12.23am.

The improved service will offer passengers seven return trips on a Sunday while providing increased connectivity with ATU Sligo.

Sligo councillor Dara Mulvey says by providing additional services, it gives people who wish to use the buses greater flexibility.

The Fine Gael councillor has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...