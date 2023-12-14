The family of a missing Mayo woman have again appealed for information surrounding her disappearance 23 years ago.

Sandra Collins was last seen on the night of Monday, 4th December 2000 at approximately 11pm in the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street, Killala, Co. Mayo.

Sandra was 28 years old at the time of her disappearance.

The search for Sandra has continued over the past 23 years and the investigation into her disappearance remains active.

An Garda Síochána continue to liaise closely with the Collins’ family in relation to this ongoing investigation.

Her brother Patrick says each year is getting harder.

Today is Sandra's birthday and her brother says they will never give up the fight to bring her home.

Patrick has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Stephen Grealis.