A Mayo musician has been announced as the recipient of the inaugural Ashling Murphy Memorial Entrance Scholarship. Catherine Joyce, from Castlebar, was announced as the scholarship awardee by Mary Immaculate College (MIC) and the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO).

Catherine is one of two recipients, alongside fellow first-year student Róisín Ní Chonchúir, from Offaly.

The scholarship is awarded in memory of Ashling Murphy, who was killed just months after graduating from MIC as a primary teacher. To cherish her memory, the scholarship recognises her twin love for traditional Irish music and for teaching and is open to first-year Bachelor of Education students who have shown exceptional talents as traditional Irish music players. The scholarship is awarded jointly by MIC and the INTO.

Catherine is an accomplished harpist, singer and flautist and developed a love for music from a young age.

Speaking as she was announced as a scholarship awardee, Catherine said: “Ashling Murphy shared her musical talent freely and generously in her life. It is an immense honour and privilege to be able to continue her legacy through traditional music, something which she loved. I am looking forward to collaborating with Róisín, the joint recipient, and preserve a space where Ashling and her life can be remembered and celebrated.”