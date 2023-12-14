Money has been allocated to the SOLAS visitor experience in Eachléim which will allow for a manager and staff to be put in place.

That's according to Fine Gael TD Michael Ring, who says the centre will be officially opened in spring of next year.

It's hoped that the centre will become a tourism hub in the Gaeltacht area of Erris.

When opened, it will over a range of services such as a cafe and a Gaeltacht showcase where visitors can view and buy products from the local region.

Deputy Michael Ring told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the centre....