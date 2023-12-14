As 2023 is coming to a close, last night in Ballina many gathered in the Ballina Arts Centre to celebrate one of the final public events of the town’s year-long celebration of its 300th year anniversary.

The event was jointly run by the Jackie Clarke Museum and Ballina 2023 committee.

Anne-Marie Flynn is the Marketing Manager for Ballina 2023 and this lunchtime she spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about an incredibly successful year of events as Ballina marked its 300 years of history...