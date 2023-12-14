Claremorris Ladies are in their first ever All-Ireland Junior Club football Championship final this Sunday against Cork side, O'Donovan Rossa.

A number of the Claremorris players on Sunday are students in Mount St Michael Secondary School in the town and Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley visited the school to chat to some of the players and supporters.

The school is decked out with flags, bunting, balloons and photographs of the team and the atmosphere ahead of the big match is electric.

Teacher in the school Deirdre Regan is among the strong supporters…

Three of the players introduced themselves and told me about the build up and atmosphere ahead of the final…

Then three of the team’s many supporters - students Emma Higgins, Aoibhe Finnerty and Sienna Morley spoke of their pride and support for the girls to date…