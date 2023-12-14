According to today's Irish Independent, a much-loved GAA man died instantly when his car was struck by a neighbour high on cocaine, who was speeding on the wrong side of the road while three times over the drink-driving limit.

PJ Mahoney (76), a grandfather and father of six, was killed just minutes from home in Ardrahan, on December 7, 2021.

According to the paper, Mr Mahoney was well known and respected in GAA circles and played as goalkeeper for championship-winning Ardrahan hurling teams in the 1970s.

An inquest into his death heard harrowing evidence from locals who came on the crash scene and first responders who fought to save Mr Mahoney.

But medical evidence heard at the inquest revealed the recently widowed farmer and contractor died instantly from the impact of the high-speed collision.

Mr Mahoney’s daughter broke down in tears as South Galway coroner Richard Joyce remembered Mr Mahoney as a man of unrivalled wit, generosity of spirit and a much-loved family man.

The coroner returned a verdict of accidental death

The inquest was told Mr Mahoney was driving from his home in Ardrahan to nearby Gort when his car was struck by a vehicle on the wrong side of the road driven by his neighbour, David Gough.

Mr Gough (33), of Grannagh, Ardrahan, and originally from Muff, Co Donegal, is currently serving a four-year sentence, with the final 12 months suspended, for dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Mahoney.

In his sentencing at Galway Circuit Court in June, Judge Brian O’Callaghan described David Gough’s driving on the day as “nothing short of absolute and utter madness”.

A forensic collision investigation, including CCTV captured close to the scene, estimated David Gough driving at a speed of 131.5kmh on impact.

However, moments before the crash he was calculated to be driving at 167kmh.

The court heard David Gough feels “deep remorse” over his actions that led to Mr Mahoney’s death.