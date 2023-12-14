Roscommon County Council hosted its first Greener Spaces Awards Ceremony this week in Roscommon Arts Centre, Roscommon.

The Greener Spaces Competition is a new environmental competition which acknowledges the contribution of community groups, schools and volunteers in enhancing their local environment and using resources sustainably.

Schools and Community Groups engaged in the upkeep of local housing estates, burial grounds and community spaces were invited to enter the competition.

Among the winners of this year’s awards were the Cloontuskert Development and Tidy Towns Association, Drumlion Community Council, Portrun Development Association and Kilteevan and Cloonakilla National Schools.

The competition focused on the appearance and presentation of their outdoor spaces, litter control, sustainability and enhancing biodiversity and actions for pollinators.