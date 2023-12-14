Cancer survivors in Ireland are being treated unfairly when it comes to securing life assurance products, according to a Castlebar councillor.

Fine Gael councillor Donna Sheridan is now calling on government to address the discrimination that cancer survivors experience when trying to secure a mortgage, because of the failure, in many incidences, of insurance companies even quoting for life assurance and a range of other insurance covers.

There are 200,000 cancer survivors in Ireland at present and the issue needs to be addressed, the councillor insists.

Other EU countries have evoked a clause in their legislation to insist that cancer survivors of 5 years or more have a “right to be forgotten” in terms of their cancer past when applying for insurance products.

Councillor Sheridan has been outlining her concern to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley...