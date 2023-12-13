The FAI is set to apologise "unreservedly" to politicians for the controversy around its CEO's pay.

Jonathan Hill received payments in lieu of holidays not taken, and expenses which exceeded limits contained within an agreement with Government.

The FAI is due to tell TDs and senators at the Oireachtas Sport Committee this afternoon the issue has placed a "spotlight" on football for the "wrong reasons".

Deputy Chair of the Committee, Mayo Fine Gael deputy Alan Dillon, says footballing authorities have many questions to answer...