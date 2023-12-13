Last month, a kitchen fire resulted in a popular Ballina restaurant having to close its doors in the busy run up to Christmas, however, in record time, with extensive local assistance, the restaurant is re-opening this evening.

Luskin’s Bistro, 2 Dillon Terrace, Ballina was forced to close and cancel a number of Christmas parties and other bookings over the past number of weeks, because of the damage done by the blaze in the premise’s kitchen.

Owner, Gerard Luskin, a former President of Ballina Chamber, says the family-run business is delighted and relieved to be able to serve customers again from this evening, and he says he and his eight strong staff are very happy that’s it’s “business as usual” again.

Gerard has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the excitement ahead of this evening’s re-opening...