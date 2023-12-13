A man in his early fifties who was rushed to Mayo University Hospital following a fall from an e-scooter in Castlebar on Monday afternoon passed away last evening (Tuesday) in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The victim has been named locally as Thomas (Tom) Coady who has been living for some time at the Tara Court apartment complex in Saleen, on the outskirts of the Mayo county town.

Mr. Coady was born in the United States and lived there for a number of years.

He has family connections in Castlebar and has been living there for some time.

A post mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death has been ordered by the Coroner for the District of Mayo, Patrick O’Connor.

That autopsy is expected to be carried out later today (Wednesday) by a local pathologist.

Mr. Coady was rushed to Mayo University Hospital (MUH) on Monday afternoon after falling from an e-scooter at Spencer Street, Castlebar.

According to locals there was some delay before ambulance paramedics arrived to provide medical assistance and gardai and County Council workmen who had been operating locally administered first aid in the interim.