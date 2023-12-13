The first stage of the redevelopment of Ballina District Hospital is set to go to design stage in the New Year.

That's according to Ballina based Minister Dara Calleary.

The project, which has been sought for some time, is to take place in two stages.

The first of those stages includes a 3 story 75 bed facility at the premises which will be a complete new build.

Minister Calleary hopes the project can be progressed and completed as quick as possible.

The Fianna Fail Minister has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....