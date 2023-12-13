A Mayo man has been elected new Connacht IFA chair at the presidential elections last night.

Killala based Brendan Golden is the new Connacht Chair.

Francie Gorman from Co Laois has been elected President of the IFA.

He will take up office at the IFA AGM in January, when he succeeds Tim Cullinan and will be the 17th President of the IFA.

Alice Doyle from Wexford is the new Deputy President. It’s the first time in the history of IFA that a woman has been elected to the role of Deputy President.

In the other regional elections, Conor O’Leary was elected Munster Regional Chair.

Paul O’Brien is the new South Leinster Regional Chair.