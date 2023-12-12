In the run-up to Christmas, ALDI is also extending its opening hours, opening from 8am during Christmas weekend to give shoppers more time to pick up last-minute food, drink, and gifts before Christmas.

It’s good news for late shoppers also, with opening hours extended until 11pm on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd.

Stores will also be open until 7pm on Christmas Eve, but customers should check local store details online at https://stores.aldi.ie/store-finder.

ALDI Extended Christmas Opening Hours:

Friday 22nd: 8am to 11pm

Saturday 23rd: 8am to 11pm

Sunday 24th: 8am to 7pm

Monday 25th: CLOSED

Tuesday 26th: CLOSED

Wednesday 27th: 9am-9pm

Thursday 28th: 9am-9pm

Friday 29th: 9am-9pm

Saturday 30th: 9am-9pm

Sunday 31st: 9am-7pm

Monday 1st: CLOSED