Visiting numbers for two of Mayo’s main tourist attractions have collapsed.

The amount of people coming to both Croagh Patrick and the Great Western Greenway will be down 50% this year on 2019.

That’s according to information discussed at a meeting of the Tourism Strategic policy Committee late last week.

Westport Councillor Peter Flynn says he is horrified by these statistics.

He says that these numbers are similar to that of 2022, so the bad weather we’ve recently experienced can be eliminated as a key factor.

The Fine Gael Councillor has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: