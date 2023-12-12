Complaints were raised this morning by listeners to the Tommy Marren Show on the topic of shelter for passengers at Ireland West Airport Knock, walking from the departure section of the airport to the aircraft.

Ireland West Airport Knock have released the following statement:

“The airport is actively working on providing a sheltered solution for departing passengers to provide additional shelter when leaving the terminal building to board aircraft.

“This is currently at design stage with our architects and engineers where we are working to establish what the best and most practical and suitable solution from a health and safety perspective is given the constraints we are working within.

“We are very much hoping to be able to progress this in 2024.”

Midwest Radio will provide updates on this story when the information becomes available.