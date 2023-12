A public meeting for the Enniscrone area will be held next week in The Ocean Sands Hotel.

This is aimed at identifying and gathering information for an application to the Sligo development plan.

The aim of this application is to upgrade and update facilities at the Pier in Enniscrone.

The meeting takes place next Monday December 18 at 7:00pm.

All residents, stakeholders and interested parties are welcome.

(pic Discover Enniscrone)