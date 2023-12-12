Charges have been brought against a French restaurant following the death of the wife of a Castlebar native.

32 year old Marie Grypioti died on September 12 after becoming ill from a suspected case of botulism.

She had been dining with her husband, Cathal Meehan, and ate sardines which had not been properly preserved.

Mr Meehan was hospitalised and made a recovery from his illness, however Ms Grypioti died three days later.

The restaurateur was taken into custody last Tuesday on a number of charges; involuntary homicide and wounding, endangering the lives of others, failing to assist a person in danger and selling contaminated/ toxic food.

He has since been released from custody and is subject to police monitoring.

He has been barred from any work related to food service ahead of the trial.