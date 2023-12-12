Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, have today announced details of their Christmas and New Year timetables for services.

With anticipated high demand, passengers are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and check the updated timetables on the Bus Éireann website.

Bus Éireann services will operate to normal schedules until Saturday, 23 December, marking one of the busiest travel weeks as passengers from across Ireland and beyond travel home for the festive season.

Passengers are advised to check their individual route on the Bus Éireann website: https://www.buseireann.ie/

On Christmas Eve, 24 December, services will operate to a Sunday timetable with earlier final departures at approximately 9pm.

No services will operate on Christmas Day.

Bus Éireann services will operate based on Bank Holiday/Sunday service timetables for St. Stephen’s Day, 26 December commencing around 9am. Passengers planning to travel are encouraged to check the timetable for their routes.

Starting from Wednesday, 27 December services will operate to normal timetables to New Year’s Eve, Sunday 31 December. Services on New Year’s Day, Monday 1 January will operate to a Sunday schedule. A full normal timetable across Bus Éireann services will resume from Tuesday 2 January.