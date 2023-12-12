A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a fall from an e-scooter in Castlebar.

After being treated at the scene at Spencer Street, the victim was rushed to Mayo University Hospital.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon.

Spencer Street was closed for a time following the incident but has since re-opened.

The victim, who is in his fifties and has an address in Castlebar, is being treated in the intensive care unit of Mayo University Hospital.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of the incident.