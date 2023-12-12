Cian Ducrot will play to a sold out TF Royal Hotel and Theatre in Castlebar this Saturday with approximately 3,500 to be in attendance.

The Cork native has become one of the fastest rising stars in the Irish music industry in 2023, and he’s recently teamed up with UK singer Ella Henderson.

They’ve brought out a song in time for the festive period titled ‘Rest of Our Days’, but this weekend’s performance isn’t the only connection the song will have with Castlebar.

Local musician and former Midwest Radio presenter Kate Heneghan plays the fiddle in the song and also features in the music video.

The lyric video was posted to Ella Henderson’s account last month, but the new festive music video set in London has been released right in time for Christmas.

You can watch the video here - www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYJCB6pGz-c

(photo credit Ella Henderson Youtube)